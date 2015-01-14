This Year At The Razzies, An Award Actors Might Actually Want To Win

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Win a Golden Globe - good. Win an Oscar - better. Win a Razzie - well, you might want to hide that thing. The Golden Raspberry Awards honor those movies and performances that we love to hate. But there's a new category this year that nominees might want to win. The Redeemer Award will recognize someone whose work has made a turnaround and the nominees are...

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Ben Affleck. His low...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GIGLI")

BEN AFFLECK: (As Larry Gigli) In every relationship there's a bull and cow.

CORNISH: The 2003 movie "Gigli."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GIGLI")

AFFLECK: With me and you, I'm the bull. You're the cow. Bull - cow.

CORNISH: Lots of people called bull something else on his acting that you.

BLOCK: But this year Affleck has Oscar buzz for "Gone Girl" and Razzie buzz in the Redeemer category.

CORNISH: His competition - Jennifer Aniston in "Cake," Kristen Stewart for "Camp X-Ray" and Mike Myers.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE LOVE GURU")

MIKE MYERS: (As Guru Pitka, singing) Some people call me the space cowboy.

CORNISH: Myers stank in "The Love Guru," but soared this year directing the documentary "Supermensch."

BLOCK: And then there is Keanu.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING")

KEANU REEVES: (As Don John) If it please you. Yet, Count Claudio may hear, for what I speak of concerns him.

BLOCK: Keanu Reeves has been nominated six times for a Razzie. But he could take it home this year for his acclaimed performance in John Wick.

CORNISH: Affleck, Aniston, Stewart, Myers and Reeves - no shame this time - all nominated for the Golden Raspberry Redeemer Award.

BLOCK: The winner will be announced next month - the night before the Oscars. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.