Cate Blanchett Swears On Australian TV; Flap Ensues

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

All was not prim and proper when actress Cate Blanchett sat down for an interview for the Australian show called "The Project." The interviewer took a decidedly casual tone.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE PROJECT")

JONATHAN HYLA: I was going to bring, like, a six-pack of beer. You seem like the type of person that we should just crack open a beer and just have a chat.

CATE BLANCHETT: This date is not going well.

MARTIN: Well, no, it wasn't a date. The interview was part of a press junket to promote Cate Blanchett's role in the latest movie adaptation of "Cinderella." An edited version of the interview caused a bit of a commotion on the Internet. Some called it awkward, others feisty. Some even thought Blanchett stormed out. But as can be seen in the unedited version of the conversation, Blanchett and the presenter are actually kind of enjoying the interaction and giving each other a hard time. The only part that seems slightly uncomfortable is near the end when the interviewer asks...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE PROJECT")

HYLA: How were you able to get that cat to do what you wanted to on a leash? Because...

BLANCHETT: That's your question?

HYLA: I tried to put my girlfriend's cat on a leash, and it just never works for me. So I thought maybe you could give me some tips.

BLANCHETT: That's your question?

HYLA: I thought that was...

BLANCHETT: That's your [expletive] question?

MARTIN: And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what happens when you're a two- time Oscar-winning actress who, at this stage of her career, can pretty much say anything she [expletive] pleases. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.