Villainous Scheme Makes Dozens A Few Minutes Late

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Minions - those yellow guys from the "Despicable Me" movies - are known for causing all kinds of trouble on the big screen, but one wreaked some real-life havoc in Dublin, Ireland earlier this week. A 40-foot inflatable minion blew off its anchoring and bounced into the street. The renegade float only caused a minor traffic jam, but a city official tweeted that while the incident may seem hilarious, it was a, quote, "despicable breach of health and safety." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.