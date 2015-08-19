© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Television 2015: Too Much In Too Many Ways

By Linda Holmes
Published August 19, 2015 at 4:49 PM EDT
<em>House of Cards</em>, starring Kevin Spacey and<strong> </strong>Robin Wright, is one of the many (many) shows now available on your TV — and in other places, too.
A few days into our essay series on the state of television in the summer of 2015, I sat down with Audie Cornish on All Things Consideredto get a few of the basics down. We talked about the sheer volume of scripted shows, the struggles of networks to get attention for what's great, and all the ways you can get television into your eyes and ears.

Still to come in the series: considerations of innovation in fixed formats like late-night, where we stand on diversity, TV's relationship with YouTube, and lots more.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
