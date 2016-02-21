© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

The Phrase Or Name Is Familiar: Try This Puzzle And See What They Are

By Will Shortz
Published February 21, 2016 at 7:57 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word ends in the letter -E, and the second word starts GO-.

For example: Something you might say when you're about to take a plunge --> HERE GOES.

Last week's challenge:Name something to eat. Change one letter in it and rearrange the result. You'll name the person who makes this food. Who is it?

Answer:Bread and baker.

Winner:Mary Ann Gaeddert, of Georgetown, Ky.

Next week's challenge:Think of three eight-letter words that are identical in spelling except for the fourth letter. Each word contains a G ... that is pronounced differently in all three words. What words are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeWeekend Edition Sunday
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz