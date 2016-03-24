© 2020 WFAE
Meet The Expert: Hailey Gates

Published March 24, 2016 at 11:01 AM EDT
Viceland's Hailey Gates on <em>Ask Me Another. </em>
Our expert Hailey Gates is a writer, producer, and host of the Viceland TV series "States of Undress," where she covers fashion weeks in some unlikely places. Traveling around the world to locales such as Pakistan, the Gaza Strip, and the Republic of Congo, Gates found that there are familiar aspects to fashion weeks everywhere. "It's kind of a beacon of hope," Gates tells Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. "Fashion weeks tend to be places of refuge for outsiders."

Inspired by her travels in fashion, we quizzed Gates about famous women who have transformed fashion.

