© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

MTV's Rewinding The '90s With A New Channel

Published July 29, 2016 at 5:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The '90s are back. Pokemon has taken over the world yet again with smartphones replacing the Game Boy. The Tanner family has returned, though new episodes of "Full House" are streaming on the internet. And we have a Clinton running for president, but this time, a woman. Driving home the nostalgia, MTV is reviving '90s' favorites like "Beavis & Butt-head" on a new channel, MTV Classic - classic soon to be vintage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition