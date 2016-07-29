MTV's Rewinding The '90s With A New Channel

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The '90s are back. Pokemon has taken over the world yet again with smartphones replacing the Game Boy. The Tanner family has returned, though new episodes of "Full House" are streaming on the internet. And we have a Clinton running for president, but this time, a woman. Driving home the nostalgia, MTV is reviving '90s' favorites like "Beavis & Butt-head" on a new channel, MTV Classic - classic soon to be vintage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.