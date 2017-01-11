© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Spotify Posts Vacancy For President Of Playlists

Published January 11, 2017 at 6:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with a job alert for President Obama. The streaming service Spotify has posted a vacancy for a president of playlists. The job requirements include having at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation, and the job seeker must be, quote, "one of the greatest speakers of all time." The ad also demands applicants have a Nobel Peace Prize. No word yet on whether Obama is interested in submitting an application to that particular job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition