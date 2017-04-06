© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Britney Spears Inadvertently Delays An Election In Israel

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published April 6, 2017 at 11:03 AM EDT
Britney Spears, onstage in Las Vegas in September 2016.
Sometimes, highly anticipated live concerts knock other priorities right off the calendar — in the case of Britney Spears and Israel, even an election.

According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published today, Britney Spears' July 3 concert in Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park is delaying the Labor Party's leadership vote by a day. The election was originally scheduled to take place on the same day at the Convention Center for Labor, which is adjacent to the park.

The biggest issues at hand are entirely logistical: a "senior party source" told Haaretz that there don't seem to be enough security guards available to work during the Labor primary; many of them were already booked to work at the Spears show.

Even so, according to the Haaretz piece, "the source did admit to some consideration for the party faithful who want to vote in the primary and then watch Britney do her thing."

NPR Arts & Life
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter for NPR Music. She covers breaking news in the music industry, as well as a wide range of musical genres and artists, for NPR's flagship news programs and NPR Music.
