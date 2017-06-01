When You've Had Too Much Frosé, Lorde's 'Perfect Places' Finds A Way

I can see it now: Late summer, half-tipsy in the back of a cab at the end of a humid night, awkwardly making eye contact with other passengers in similar or more alcoholically dire situations. (What's that, half-price frosé all night? Better you than me.) Then a droning beat lulls me into that half-awake space? OK, whatever, another pop song on the radio.

"Are you lost enough? / Have another drink, get lost in us / This is how we get notorious, oh," someone sings. The senses awake. Where's this song been all night? That DJ was traaaaaash.

Suddenly I pretend I know all of the words, look at the on-screen dashboard and praise her name. Bless you, Lorde.

