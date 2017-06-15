© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Queens Of The Stone Age Release New Song, 'The Way You Used To Do'

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 15, 2017 at 12:26 PM EDT
Queens Of The Stone Age.
Queens Of The Stone Age.

It's been a minute since Queens Of The Stone Age's sleazy hard-rock slipped into our ears. Josh Homme's been busy hosting a show, Alligator Hour, on Beats 1 and making records with Eagles Of Death Metal and Iggy Pop. Villainsis due out Aug. 25 via Matador, and comes with an album title explanation by Homme himself:

The title Villains isn't a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that s***. It's simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened... Everyone needs someone or something to rail against — their villain — same as it ever was. You can't control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.

"The Way You Used To Do" is the first single from the Mark Ronson-produced Villains, a bouncing blues riff honkin' heavy on The Rolling Stones with Homme's unmistakable croon. It will probably appear in the opening credits of a movie about a bunch of dudes getting into trouble.

Queens Of The Stone Age will be this summer.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich