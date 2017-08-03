2 Towns Locked In Trademark Battle Over Pierogi Festival Name
A pierogi war has broken out between two communities. A suburban Chicago chamber of commerce wants the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival in Pennsylvania to drop its name like a hot potato, threatening a trademark infringement lawsuit. Lawyers for the Whiting Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., recently sent a letter to the Edwardsville Hometown Committee demanding it stop using the trademarked name or pay royalties for its use.
Corrected: August 4, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous headline incorrectly described both towns as being in the Midwest. Edwardsville, Pa., is not.