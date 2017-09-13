The 2017 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony
Tonight, the Americana Music Festival will host the 16th annual Honors & Awards show, honoring the singers, songwriters and instrumentalists in the field of American roots music (including alternative country, folk, bluegrass and blues & R&B). The ceremony, hosted once again by Jim Lauderdale, will be held at the Ryman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST. NPR Music, World Cafe Nashville and WMOT are providing this exclusive live web stream.
Prior to the awards show, WMOT and Music City Roots will host the red carpet event; watch it on this page starting at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST.
In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Van Morrison, Iris DeMent, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm Section. The "Spirit of Americana" Free Speech Award will be given to Graham Nash. The ceremony will feature more than 20 performances, including Van Morrison, Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Outlaw, Rhiannon Giddens, Jason Isbell and more; Buddy Miller will lead the house band, composed of Larry Campbell, Robbie Crowell, Jim Hoke, Jerry Pentecost, Chris Wood and the McCrary Sisters.
NOMINEES
Album of the Year
Artist of the Year
Duo/Group Of The Year
Emerging Artist of the Yeat
Song of the Year
Instrumentalist of the Year
