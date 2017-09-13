The 2017 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

Tonight, the Americana Music Festival will host the 16th annual Honors & Awards show, honoring the singers, songwriters and instrumentalists in the field of American roots music (including alternative country, folk, bluegrass and blues & R&B). The ceremony, hosted once again by Jim Lauderdale, will be held at the Ryman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST. NPR Music, World Cafe Nashville and WMOT are providing this exclusive live web stream.

Prior to the awards show, WMOT and Music City Roots will host the red carpet event; watch it on this page starting at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST.

In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Van Morrison, Iris DeMent, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm Section. The "Spirit of Americana" Free Speech Award will be given to Graham Nash. The ceremony will feature more than 20 performances, including Van Morrison, Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Outlaw, Rhiannon Giddens, Jason Isbell and more; Buddy Miller will lead the house band, composed of Larry Campbell, Robbie Crowell, Jim Hoke, Jerry Pentecost, Chris Wood and the McCrary Sisters.

NOMINEES

Album of the Year

American Band, Drive-By Truckers; produced by David Barbe

Close Ties,Rodney Crowell; produced by Kim Buie and Jordan Leaning

Freedom Highway,Rhiannon Giddens; produced by Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell

The Navigator,Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Paul Butler

A Sailor's Guide to Earth,Sturgill Simpson; produced by Sturgill Simpson

Artist of the Year

Jason Isbell

John Prine

Lori McKenna

Margo Price

Sturgill Simpson

Duo/Group Of The Year

Billy Bragg & Joe Henry

Drive-By Truckers

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

The Lumineers

Emerging Artist of the Yeat

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Amanda Shire

Brent Cobb

Sam Outlaw

Song of the Year

"All Around You," Sturgill Simpson; written by Sturgill Simpson

"It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White; written by Rodney Crowell

"To Be Without You," Ryan Adams; written by Ryan Adams

"Wreck You," Lori McKenna; written by Lori McKenna and Felix McTeigue

Instrumentalist of the Year

Spencer Callum, Jr.

Jen Gunderman

Courtney Hartman

Charlie Sexton

