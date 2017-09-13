© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

The 2017 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 13, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT

Tonight, the Americana Music Festival will host the 16th annual Honors & Awards show, honoring the singers, songwriters and instrumentalists in the field of American roots music (including alternative country, folk, bluegrass and blues & R&B). The ceremony, hosted once again by Jim Lauderdale, will be held at the Ryman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST. NPR Music, World Cafe Nashville and WMOT are providing this exclusive live web stream.

Prior to the awards show, WMOT and Music City Roots will host the red carpet event; watch it on this page starting at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST.

In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Van Morrison, Iris DeMent, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm Section. The "Spirit of Americana" Free Speech Award will be given to Graham Nash. The ceremony will feature more than 20 performances, including Van Morrison, Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Outlaw, Rhiannon Giddens, Jason Isbell and more; Buddy Miller will lead the house band, composed of Larry Campbell, Robbie Crowell, Jim Hoke, Jerry Pentecost, Chris Wood and the McCrary Sisters.

NOMINEES

Album of the Year

  • American Band, Drive-By Truckers; produced by David Barbe

  • Close Ties,Rodney Crowell; produced by Kim Buie and Jordan Leaning

  • Freedom Highway,Rhiannon Giddens; produced by Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell

  • The Navigator,Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Paul Butler

  • A Sailor's Guide to Earth,Sturgill Simpson; produced by Sturgill Simpson

    • Artist of the Year

  • Jason Isbell

  • John Prine

  • Lori McKenna

  • Margo Price

  • Sturgill Simpson

    • Duo/Group Of The Year

  • Billy Bragg & Joe Henry

  • Drive-By Truckers

  • Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

  • The Lumineers

    • Emerging Artist of the Yeat

  • Aaron Lee Tasjan

  • Amanda Shire

  • Brent Cobb

  • Sam Outlaw

    • Song of the Year

  • "All Around You," Sturgill Simpson; written by Sturgill Simpson

  • "It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White; written by Rodney Crowell

  • "To Be Without You," Ryan Adams; written by Ryan Adams

  • "Wreck You," Lori McKenna; written by Lori McKenna and Felix McTeigue

    • Instrumentalist of the Year

  • Spencer Callum, Jr.

  • Jen Gunderman

  • Courtney Hartman

  • Charlie Sexton

    Bruce Warren
    Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
