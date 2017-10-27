© 2020 WFAE
Real Or Fake Self-Help Book?

Published October 27, 2017 at 10:42 AM EDT

Paul Scheer and D'Arcy Carden took a page out of How to Win Ask Me Another and Influence People for their next quiz, deciding whether self-help book descriptions were real or fake.

Heard On Los Angeles: Famepocalypse Part One

HIGHLIGHTS

Paul Scheer On The Early Days Of The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

I remember doing a show for one person. And then we decided we would chase him out.

D'Arcy Carden On Finding Her Calling

You just have that moment, whatever it is you do. When you saw your first surgery and you knew you wanted to be a doctor.

