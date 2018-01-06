Golden Globes 2018: The Complete List Of Winners

Updated 11:00 p.m. ET

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday night on NBC. Below is the list of the winners and nominees. (Winners are in bold italics.)

Best motion picture — drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain ( Molly's Game)

Sally Hawkins ( The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Meryl Streep ( The Post)

Michelle Williams ( All The Money In The World)

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama

Timothée Chalamet ( Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis ( Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks ( The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington ( Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Judi Dench ( Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren ( The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie ( I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone ( Battle of the Sexes)

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Steve Carell ( Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort ( Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman ( The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya ( Get Out)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Hong Chau ( Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf ( Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer ( The Shape of Water)

Mary J. Blige ( Mudbound)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Willem Dafoe ( The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer ( Call Me By Your Name)

Richard Jenkins ( The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer ( All The Money In The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best director — motion picture

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Christopher Nolan ( Dunkirk)

Ridley Scott ( All The Money In The World)

Steven Spielberg ( The Post)

Best screenplay — motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor ( The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig ( Lady Bird)

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer ( The Post)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Aaron Sorkin ( Molly's Game)

Best motion picture — animated

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Best motion picture — foreign language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In The Fade (Germany, France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Best original score — motion picture

Carter Burwell ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Jonny Greenwood ( Phantom Thread)

John Williams ( The Post)

Hans Zimmer ( Dunkirk)

Best original song — motion picture

"Home" ( Ferdinand)

"Mighty River" ( Mudbound)

"Remember Me" ( Coco)

"The Star" ( The Star)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Best television series — drama

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Crown

Best television series — musical or comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top of The Lake: China Girl

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange ( Feud: Bette And Joan)

Susan Sarandon ( Feud: Bette And Joan)

Reese Witherspoon ( Big Little Lies)

Jessica Biel ( The Sinner)

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Robert De Niro ( The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law ( The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan ( Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush ( Genius)

Best performance by an actress in a television series — drama

Caitriona Balfe ( Outlander)

Claire Foy ( The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal ( The Deuce)

Katherine Langford ( 13 Reasons Why)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama

Jason Bateman ( Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber ( Ray Donovan)

Best performance by an actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Pamela Adlon ( Better Things)

Alison Brie ( GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae ( Insecure)

Frankie Shaw ( SMILF)

Best performance by an actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon ( I Love Dick)

William H. Macy ( Shameless)

Eric McCormack ( Will & Grace)

Anthony Anderson ( Black-ish)

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd ( The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz ( This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer ( The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley ( Big Little Lies)

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

David Harbour ( Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina ( Feud: Bette And Joan)

Christian Slater ( Mr. Robot)

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis ( Fargo)

