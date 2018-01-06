Golden Globes 2018: The Complete List Of Winners
Updated 11:00 p.m. ET
The 2018 Golden Globe Awards aired Sunday night on NBC. Below is the list of the winners and nominees. (Winners are in bold italics.)
Best motion picture — drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain (
Molly's Game)
Sally Hawkins ( The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Meryl Streep ( The Post)
Michelle Williams ( All The Money In The World)
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — drama
Timothée Chalamet (
Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis ( Phantom Thread)
Tom Hanks ( The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington ( Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Judi Dench (
Victoria & Abdul)
Helen Mirren ( The Leisure Seeker)
Margot Robbie ( I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone ( Battle of the Sexes)
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Steve Carell (
Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort ( Baby Driver)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Hugh Jackman ( The Greatest Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya ( Get Out)
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Hong Chau (
Downsizing)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf ( Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer ( The Shape of Water)
Mary J. Blige ( Mudbound)
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Willem Dafoe (
The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer ( Call Me By Your Name)
Richard Jenkins ( The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer ( All The Money In The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best director — motion picture
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Christopher Nolan ( Dunkirk)
Ridley Scott ( All The Money In The World)
Steven Spielberg ( The Post)
Best screenplay — motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (
The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig ( Lady Bird)
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer ( The Post)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin ( Molly's Game)
Best motion picture — animated
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Best motion picture — foreign language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In The Fade (Germany, France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Best original score — motion picture
Carter Burwell (
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
Jonny Greenwood ( Phantom Thread)
John Williams ( The Post)
Hans Zimmer ( Dunkirk)
Best original song — motion picture
"Home" (
Ferdinand)
"Mighty River" ( Mudbound)
"Remember Me" ( Coco)
"The Star" ( The Star)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Best television series — drama
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Crown
Best television series — musical or comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top of The Lake: China Girl
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange ( Feud: Bette And Joan)
Susan Sarandon ( Feud: Bette And Joan)
Reese Witherspoon ( Big Little Lies)
Jessica Biel ( The Sinner)
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television
Robert De Niro (
The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law ( The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan ( Twin Peaks)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush ( Genius)
Best performance by an actress in a television series — drama
Caitriona Balfe (
Outlander)
Claire Foy ( The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal ( The Deuce)
Katherine Langford ( 13 Reasons Why)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Best performance by an actor in a television series — drama
Jason Bateman (
Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor)
Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber ( Ray Donovan)
Best performance by an actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Pamela Adlon (
Better Things)
Alison Brie ( GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Issa Rae ( Insecure)
Frankie Shaw ( SMILF)
Best performance by an actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Kevin Bacon ( I Love Dick)
William H. Macy ( Shameless)
Eric McCormack ( Will & Grace)
Anthony Anderson ( Black-ish)
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd ( The Handmaid's Tale)
Chrissy Metz ( This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer ( The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley ( Big Little Lies)
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
David Harbour (
Stranger Things)
Alfred Molina ( Feud: Bette And Joan)
Christian Slater ( Mr. Robot)
Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
David Thewlis ( Fargo)
