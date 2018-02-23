© 2020 WFAE
Juno Mac: How Does Stigma Compromise The Safety Of Sex Workers?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Confronting Stigma.

Sex worker and activist Juno Mac says the current legislative models for sex work perpetuate a dangerous work environment. She explains the high social costs of letting stigma influence legislation.

Juno Mac is a sex worker and activist based in London. She works with the Sex Work Advocacy and Resistance Movement (SWARM), a collective of sex workers focused on advocating full decriminalization of sex work, campaigning for better working conditions, and educational resources for sex workers in the United Kingdom.

