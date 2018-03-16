© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Memorabilia For Real, Ya?

Published March 16, 2018 at 11:18 AM EDT
Contestants Cesar Martinez and Rebekah Shoemake play a game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
A program from Lucille Ball's funeral? Dan Quayle's law degree, which was chewed up by his dog, Barnaby? Puzzle guru Art Chung's discarded coffee cup? They're all here! Guess which pieces of celebrity memorabilia are real and which are fake.

Corrected: March 19, 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT
In the original broadcast of this game, we said, "It's a genuine Veg-O-Matic from Ron Popeil, donated by his daughter after his death." Ron Popeil is not dead. The Veg-O-Matic is from inventor Samuel Popeil – Samuel's daughter Lisa donated the Veg-O-Matic after her father's death. Samuel Popeil's son, Ron Popeil, who founded Ronco Inventions and popularly marketed the device, is still alive.
