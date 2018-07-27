Stream The 2018 Newport Folk Festival This Weekend

This weekend, NPR Music will be on the ground at one of our favorite summer events: the Newport Folk Festival. We're looking forward to hearing the brilliant sounds of Courtney Barnett, gospel powerhouse The War and Treaty and the instrumental vibrations of Khruangbin.

If you can't join us in Newport, we'll be live-streaming select sets from the entire weekend via 's Newport Folk Radio. Set times and a complete webcast schedule are listed below.

All times are displayed in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, July 27

Darlingside - 11:00 a.m.

Fantastic Negrito - 11:20 a.m.

Amanda Shires - 12:15 p.m.

JD McPherson - 12:35 p.m.

Margo Price - 1:50 p.m.

The Wood Brothers - 5:10 p.m.



Saturday, July 28

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real - 12:30 p.m.

Valerie June - 1:50 p.m.

Shakey Graves - 3:10 p.m.

Courtney Barnett - 4:40 p.m.

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam - 5:00 p.m.

Surprise Guest - 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Twain - 11:00:00 a.m.

War & Treaty - 11:05 p.m.

Khruangbin - 12:15 p.m.

Passenger - 12:30 p.m.

Nels Cline - 1:30 p.m.

Gary Clark Jr. - 3:15 p.m.

Brandi Carlile - 4:45 p.m.

Langhorne Slim - 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.