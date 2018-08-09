Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend, Including Sets From Bon Iver, Future

Advisory: This is a live stream. Language is unpredictable.

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will be bustling with people this weekend for the 11th year of Outside Lands (the first edition to officially incorporate a music festival tradition ), but for those of us who can't make it to the West Coast this weekend, a curated selection of sets can be streamed right here.

Friday boasts newcomers like Dermot Kennedy (who was an NPR favorite from SXSW) and indie staples Margo Price, Father John Misty and Mac DeMarco. Saturday night is where you'll find big names like Bon Iver and Future. And Sundayis the cherry on top, with sets from the soulful Durand Jones & The Indications, the always energetic Rainbow Kitten Surprise, electro-pop character BØRNS and Australian multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana.

TuneIn will be webcasting these select sets and more from the festival via its Outside Lands Radio channel. A list of confirmed sets and their times — always subject to change, of course — are listed below.

Friday, Aug. 10

Shannon & The Clams — 12:40 p.m.

Dermot Kennedy — 1:30 p.m.

Margo Price — 2:45 p.m.

Chicano Batman -- 5:20 p.m.

Father John Misty — 6:50 p.m.

Mac DeMarco — 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Pale Waves — 1:05 p.m.

Cuco — 2:20 p.m.

Poolside — 3:35 p.m.

Broken Social Scene — 3:55 p.m.

Big Gigantic — 4:45 p.m.

CHVRHCES — 5:20 p.m.

Tycho — 6:15 p.m.

Bon Iver — 6:55 p.m.

Future — 8:40 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Durand Jones & The Indications -- 12:45 p.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise — 2 p.m.

BØRNS — 3:20 p.m.

Tash Sultana — 6:15 p.m.

(Note: Sets listed are on Pacific Standard Time.)

