Drew Philp: How Can 'Radical Neighborliness' Help Struggling Communities?

About Drew Philp's TED Talk

In 2009, Drew Philp bought an abandoned house in Detroit and worked with neighbors to fix it up. He discovered the power of 'radical neighborliness' to rebuild his struggling neighborhood.

About Drew Philp

Drew Philp is a journalist, screenwriter, and teacher. He chronicled his experience of buying an abandoned house in his book, A $500 House In Detroit: Rebuilding An Abandoned Home And An American City. It won the 2017 Stuard D. and Vernice M. Gross Award for Literature.

Philp's work focuses on inequity in the Midwest. In addition to writing, Philp has hitchhiked across the United States and has taught at prisons, juvenile institutions, and the University of Michigan.

