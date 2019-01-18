Laura Trice: Is It Okay To Ask For Appreciation?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Approaching With Kindness .

About Laura Trice's TED Talk

What would happen if we actually asked others to praise and appreciate us for the work we do? Laura Trice examines the importance of building our sense of self-worth by asking for what we need.

About Laura Trice

Laura Trice works as a therapist specializing in addiction recovery and forgiveness. She earned her M.D. from the University of Vermont's College of Medicine.

She is the creator of Writing in Recovery, a therapeutic program that uses creative practices like journaling and music, and has conducted programs with federal inmates, medical students, and academic groups across the country.

