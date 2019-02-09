Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances

We taped the show in Savannah, Ga., this week, and invited Georgia politician Stacey Abrams to play our quiz. Abrams is the former minority leader of the Georgia General Assembly and she narrowly lost the state's gubernatorial election in 2018. On Tuesday night, Abrams delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

When Abrams isn't busy doing things like delivering national speeches and running for office, she's also a romance writer — under the pen name Selena Montgomery. So we've decided to quiz her on bromance, the love that dare not speak its name, but rather, shouts it at frat parties.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

