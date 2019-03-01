Amy Hunter: In What Ways Does Privilege Determine How "Lucky" We Are?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Luck, Fortune, And Chance.

About Amy Hunter's TED Talk

How do zip codes indicate luck? Amy Hunter examines how where we live determines the resources and opportunities we receive—and how society is designed to keep some people from being "lucky."

About Amy Hunter

Amy Hunter is a longtime community activist based in St. Louis, as well as a diversity and inclusion specialist for Boeing. Previously, she was the manager of diversity and inclusion at St. Louis Children's Hospital and director of racial justice for the St. Louis YWCA.

Her work has been published in journals and magazines including Essence, where she wrote about the protests in neighboring Ferguson following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

