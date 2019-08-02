Nilofer Merchant: What's The One Workplace Hack That Can Improve Your Health?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode How To Be Better.

About Nilofer Merchant's TED Talk

During a normal workday, most of us sit for hours on end ... and it's hurting our health. Nilofer Merchant has a simple solution: next time you have an important meeting, take a walk.

About Nilofer Merchant

Nilofer Merchant is an author and corporate director. She has worked with companies like Apple, Autodesk, and Adobe, helping them develop new product strategies, enter new markets, defend against competitors and optimize revenue.

Her books include 11 Rules for Creating Value In TheSocial Era, and The Power of Onlyness: Make Your Wild Ideas Mighty Enough to Dent the World.

She holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a BA in Applied Economics from the University of San Francisco.

