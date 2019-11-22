Mandy Len Catron: Can You Jumpstart Love?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode In & Out Of Love .

About Mandy Len Catron's TED Talk

Can you fall in love after just one date? With the help of 36 questions, author Mandy Len Catron did. She says, reframing love as something you can control can lead to healthier, longer relationship.

About Mandy Len Catron

Mandy Len Catron is an author and creative writing lecturer at the University of British Columbia, and a teacher at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver.

She wrote How To Fall In Love With Anyone: A Memoir In Essays and it made the list for the 2018 RBC Taylor Prize and the Kobo Emerging Writer Award. In 2015, Catron wrote " To Fall In Love With Anyone, Do This," which was one of the most popular articles published by the New York Timesthat year. Catron work has been featured in The Atlantic, The Guardian, as well as in anthologies and literary journals. Her work has been translated into more than thirty languages.

Her stories are also featured on her blog, The Love Story Project.

The 36 questions, made popular by Mandy, were written in 1997 by Arthur Aron. Dr. Aron, a research professor at Stony Brook University, has for decades studied how people form attraction, intimacy, and close relationships.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.