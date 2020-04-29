Stream These Virtual Events To Celebrate International Jazz Day On April 30

While the world has gone relatively quiet amid the coronavirus pandemic, International Jazz Day plans on bringing some joyful sounds from across the globe together in celebration of the music. Jazz Day, which falls on April 30 of each year, was initially established in 2011 by musician and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock to bring together communities worldwide to celebrate the humanity of the universal art form through workshops, discussions and an all-star global concert.

Cape Town, South Africa, was supposed to host this year's celebrations, but the events were canceled in late March due to the pandemic. Instead, the day's activities will remain truly international by taking place online and hosted by Hancock.

Featured Events:

International Jazz Day Panel with Nate Chinen

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

International Jazz Day Global Concert

Time: 3 p.m. ET

The marquee Global Concert, which begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on , will feature streamed performances from bassist Marcus Miller (U.S.), pianist Lang Lang (China), saxophonist Igor Butman (Russia), vocalist Youn Sun Nah (South Korea), and bassist Alune Wade (Senegal), among other worldwide leaders in the genre.

In the spirit of Jazz Day's mission of inclusion, a free series of educational master classes and children's activities in six languages conducted by renowned musicians will be streamed in the hours leading up to the concert. The pre-concert program will also include a panel discussion on the importance of art and the international community during the public health crisis, hosted by NPR Music and WBGO's Nate Chinen and featuring performer Marcus Miller and South African vocalist Sibongile Khumalo.

Despite the need to celebrate Jazz Day in isolation this year, Herbie Hancock remains optimistic in the message and impact of the festivities.

"Now more than ever before," he says, "let's band together and spread the ethics of Jazz Day's global movement around the planet and use this as a golden opportunity for humankind to reconnect."

More information can be found on .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.