Bob Dylan Announces New Album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'

Bob Dylan is finding ways to keep busy during the pandemic. For the third time in a month, he dropped a new original song last night, the bluesy "False Prophet." But this one came with an extra treat: an announcement that he will release a new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways,on June 19. It's his first album of original material since Tempest,in 2012.

The ten-song, double album will include the songs released over the last month, the 17-minute " Murder Most Foul" and " I Contain Multitudes." No information about personnel or recording was announced.

"False Prophet" shares the same sparse, spacious production as the earlier tracks, with Dylan showcasing his snarly, rock voice in a spooky but playful song. "What are you lookin' at," he sings. "There's nothing to see / Just a cool breeze that's encircling me."

