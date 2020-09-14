© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alphorns Are The Perfect Instrument For Social Distancing

Published September 14, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Germans are reviving the perfect musical instrument for social distancing - alphorns.

(SOUNDBITE OF ALPHORNS PLAYING)

MARTIN: The large wooden horns can be more than 10 feet in length. They are traditional in the Alps, and they sound like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ALPHORNS PLAYING)

MARTIN: These professional alphorn players serenaded the German city of Dresden from the top of a towering apartment building this weekend - a very 2020 use of an instrument built to be heard from miles in the 19th-century Alps. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition