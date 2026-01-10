'Wait Wait' for January 10, 2026: With Not My Job guest Delroy Lindo

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Delroy Lindo and panelists Paula Poundstone, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Trump Gets an Oil Change; FDA Turns Things Upside Down; Embrace Dullness

Panel Questions

Sexy Shuffling

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unlikely hero in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Sinners star Delroy Lindo answers our questions about the New Orleans Saints

Actor and star of Sinners, Delroy Lindo plays our game called, "Sinners, meet the Saints" Three questions about the New Orleans Saints.

Panel Questions

A Tribute To the Moylan Arrow; Get Behind These Donations

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Color-coded Lizards; Dick And Jane Are Up For Grabs; A New Way To Ruin Your Weekend

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we have a new food pyramid, what'll be the next new food to go on sale?



