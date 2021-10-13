Remembering Kitty Garner: The Renaissance Woman

Katherine (Kitty) Dudley Garner, founder of The LoveBolt, passed away on Oct. 7 at 57. According to her obituary, she was surrounded by family after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

The LoveBolt is a non-profit organization that focuses on eliminating systemic racism through social inclusion in the Charlotte area.

"The LoveBolt is the fruition of Kitty Garner's vision for true equality in Charlotte, NC, and beyond. Kitty's extraordinary creativity, intensive research, and compassionate heart - created the perfect blend for change. We miss Kitty dearly but are honored to carry forward her legacy through this vital work," the non-profit said in a statement,

Garner founded The LoveBolt, formally named WeWill, in honor of her family friend William Edward Davis Jr., an African American man who was born during Jim Crow and lived in the South. She told Henry Davis, The LoveBolt's Creative Director, that Davis Jr. was one of the most Christ-like people she has ever known. Thinking back to her childhood, she said she couldn't understand why someone she viewed as a father figure was treated so differently from others. She couldn't understand why he was not given the same opportunities as others despite his many talents. This deeply disturbed her.

"She would be the first to tell you that she fell into the 'con of colorblindness' and thought that if we didn't see color that would be the way to handle it [racism]," said Davis. "But she discovered and came to the deep realization that that's not doing anything. In fact, it's making things worse because we're ignoring the realities of racism, and we're allowing it to make us pons of its game. You can't start a fair race with one another when someone is one hundred meters ahead and expect it to be an equal race.”

From that realization, The LoveBolt was created."When she got diagnosed, she gave me a call to tell me 'That we're going to keep pushing forward and this means too much to me,’” Davis said. “Family has always come first for her, and she had so much love for her kids. I think that desire to see a change in our kids’ generation was a big motivation for this work."

Davis went on to say that Garner deeply loved her children and her husband, they were her world.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Frederic Howard Garner (Ted), her four children, Elizabeth Lindsay, Frederic Howard, Jr., Katherine Mebane and Ann Cameron, and her parents Elizabeth Lindsay Wall and Charles Trawick Dudley, Jr.

Garner was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from Webb School in 1981. She met her lifelong partner,Ted, when she was a student at Davidson College where she earned her degree in English. The couple married in 1988. After Davidson, Garner attended law school at the University of Virginia and earned her law degree in 1989.

Those who knew Garner described her as a vibrant, caring, fearless person who was a genuine good friend.

She had a deep curiosity of life, diving into many interests particularly tennis, skiing and even piloting airplanes.

Among her many accomplishments, from being a practicing attorney, an interior designer, and eventually diving into the non-profit world, she was also deeply immersed in Charlotte's modern art and design.

Garner Was a founding trustee for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Arts. Todd D. Smith, Executive Director, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, said in a statement:

"Katherine "Kitty" Garner was a vibrant force within Charlotte's art and culture community. She was generous with her time and shared her passion for the arts as a founding trustee for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art throughout the 2010s. Since then, she remained an active and valued supporter of the museum, and along with her husband Ted, who served as Board Chair from 2019-2021, she helped shape Bechtler in immeasurable ways. The Board of Trustees and staff are thinking of her family and the community, as we all mourn her passing."

Davis said in the 18 months he worked with Garner, she taught him that people should not wait for their passions to find them, but instead, should choose to be passionate. "Kitty embodies passion. She lived with passion in everything she did. In every conversation that she showed up to with me and up to the moment I was at the end of her bed towards the end of her life, even though she didn't have the energy—I could always feel it.

"She is the renaissance woman," said Davis. "She had such a fiery energy, not in an abrasive way, but in a way that you feel her in space. You want her in your space."