Michael Alvarez, mayor of Union County's Indian Trail, has died

Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez has died.

The Union County town made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday morning. Alvarez had been Indian Trail's mayor since 2011.

"Mayor Michael Alvarez, known to most by just Michael, approached every challenge with courage, kindness, and humor. Even during his toughest health battles, he never stopped working for the residents of Indian Trail," the town's announcement reads. "He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and his loss will be felt by the entire community."

Alvarez was in his third term as mayor. A statement on behalf of Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey called Alvarez "a friend to everyone he met."

N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson, who lives in Union County, said on Facebook that Alvarez' death came after a battle with cancer. Spectrum News reported that Alvarez had lost an arm in 2020 because of the angiosarcoma — but that he still remained committed to his mayoral duties.

"He served our community with courage and inspired many through his struggles," Johnson wrote.

Alvarez and his wife, Jill, have lived in Indian Trail for more than 20 years, according to his biography on the town's website. They have three children. He was also the chairperson of the Union County Early College Career Advisory Board and president of the Union County Charter Education Association.

Memorial services had not been announced as of Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear when and how Alvarez would be replaced as mayor. The town's mayor pro tem is Todd Barber, who's held that role since December.