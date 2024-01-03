Former First Union CEO Ed Crutchfield dies at 82

The CEO who grew Charlotte’s First Union into one of the largest banks in the country and helped shape the city’s growth has died. The Charlotte Observer reports Ed Crutchfield died Tuesday at the age of 82 after dealing with dementia.

Crutchfield grew up in Stanly County and became president of First Union in 1973 at the age of 32. He became CEO in 1984. As interstate banking laws opened up, Crutchfield grew First Union through a series of acquisitions of banks. By the time, he retired in 2001, First Union was the sixth largest bank in the country. It merged with Wachovia later that year and was bought by Wells Fargo in 2008 during the banking crisis.

Crutchfield was part of a circle of business leaders that helped transform Charlotte. He had a fierce rivalry with former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl, but they worked together to grow Charlotte’s uptown and boost the arts.

