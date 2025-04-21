Charlotte-area Catholics react to Pope Francis' death

Bishop Michael Martin of the Charlotte Diocese has released a statement on the death of Pope Francis early Monday morning at the age of 88.

Martin said in part: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Pope Francis and join with Catholics of the Diocese of Charlotte and around the world in mourning the loss of our shepherd. There will be time to celebrate the life and legacy of Pope Francis in the days ahead, but for now I invite anyone and everyone to join us in prayer.”

Martin was appointed by Pope Francis last year. He oversees 92 churches, 20 schools and more than 50 ministries in western North Carolina

Laura Townsend Jones is Refugee Resettlement Director for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Charlotte. She said:

“Pope Francis was consistently a beacon of hope and love in a tumultuous world. His support for refugees and immigrants – and those of us who have dedicated our lives to supporting them and welcoming these strangers into our community – was inspirational and gave us strength and clarity that we are, in fact, serving God's will regarding preserving the dignity of the human person.”