Bob Scheer

As WFAE’s Major Gifts Officer, Bob Scheer brings decades of leadership experience in nonprofit development, strategic planning, and community engagement to strengthen high-impact donor relationships. Known for his collaborative approach and strong community presence, Bob has led successful fundraising efforts across arts, culture, and civic organizations throughout Charlotte and beyond.

Bob is a graduate of the University of Denver and currently serves on the board of Dahlia Grove. He is proud to support the mission of WFAE through relationship-driven philanthropy and long-term community investment.