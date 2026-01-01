Brennan Berg/University of Mississippi | The Conversation

Dr. Brennan K. Berg is an Associate Professor and the Director of the Sport and Recreation Administration Program in the Department of Health, Exercise Science, and Recreation Management at the University of Mississippi. Dr. Berg’s research interest lies in the subdiscipline of sport policy, including athlete development and well-being, sport as a tool for public health, the utilization of sport for international relations, and policymaking in sport.

His work has been published in various peer-reviewed journals, such as Sport Management Review, Journal of Sport Management, International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics, European Sport Management Quarterly, and the Journal of Issues in Intercollegiate Athletics and featured in various local, national, and international media outlets. His research has been presented at academic conferences around the globe and he has been honored as a Research Fellow by the North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM).