As WFAE’s Mid-Level Gifts and Membership Officer, Jalyn Houston plays a key role in strengthening donor relationships and advancing philanthropic support for local journalism. She brings extensive experience in fundraising, grant writing, and community engagement, helping connect individual supporters to the impact of their giving in meaningful and lasting ways.

Jalyn’s professional background includes work with United Way of Greater Charlotte, Kinetic Work, LLC, and Witt O’Brien’s, where she supported community-driven initiatives, organizational resilience, and equity-focused strategies. She is an Equity Impact Fellow with the Community Building Initiative and is deeply committed to inclusive philanthropy and community-centered development.

A proud graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Jalyn brings a strong foundation in service, collaboration, and social impact to her work.