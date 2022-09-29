Sarah Rankin | Associated Press

Search Query
Show Search
News
Arts & Culture
Business
Climate News
Crime & Justice
Education
Energy & Environment
Health
Charlotte Area
Nation & World
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Race & Equity
South Carolina
Sports
Weather
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Arts & Culture
Business
Climate News
Crime & Justice
Education
Energy & Environment
Health
Charlotte Area
Nation & World
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Race & Equity
South Carolina
Sports
Weather
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Special Coverage
A Guide to Reducing Your Health Care Costs
Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas
Asbestos Town
Coronavirus News
Engage Charlotte
EQUALibrium: An exploration of race and equity in Charlotte
Finding Home
The High Cost Of COVID-19
Full Coverage: Immigration
The Price We Pay
Political Redistricting
Racism In Health Care
Rebuilding Charlotte
Roe v. Wade
2020 Census
2021 Charlotte Area Municipal Elections
2020 Elections
2020 NC Voters Guide
Class of 2020
Keith Lamont Scott Anniversary
A Guide to Reducing Your Health Care Costs
Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas
Asbestos Town
Coronavirus News
Engage Charlotte
EQUALibrium: An exploration of race and equity in Charlotte
Finding Home
The High Cost Of COVID-19
Full Coverage: Immigration
The Price We Pay
Political Redistricting
Racism In Health Care
Rebuilding Charlotte
Roe v. Wade
2020 Census
2021 Charlotte Area Municipal Elections
2020 Elections
2020 NC Voters Guide
Class of 2020
Keith Lamont Scott Anniversary
Charlotte Talks
About Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Shows
Contact The Show
About Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Shows
Contact The Show
Podcasts & Columns
Amplifier
BizWorthy
Candidate Me
Charlotte Talks
FAQ City
Inside Politics
On My Mind With Tommy Tomlinson
She Says
Social Distancing
SouthBound
Still Here
Tapestry
The List
WFAEats
WFAE Studios
Work It
Amplifier
BizWorthy
Candidate Me
Charlotte Talks
FAQ City
Inside Politics
On My Mind With Tommy Tomlinson
She Says
Social Distancing
SouthBound
Still Here
Tapestry
The List
WFAEats
WFAE Studios
Work It
Programs
WFAE Radio Schedules
Shows A-Z
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Marketplace
Programming Alerts
WFAE Radio Schedules
Shows A-Z
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Marketplace
Programming Alerts
Support
Supporting WFAE
Business Sponsorship
Donate Now
Support Our Race And Equity Team
Leadership Circle
Legacy Society
Donate A Vehicle
Other Ways To Give
Membership Information
WFAE 2022 TINDOL SUBARU® CROSSTREK RAFFLE
Supporting WFAE
Business Sponsorship
Donate Now
Support Our Race And Equity Team
Leadership Circle
Legacy Society
Donate A Vehicle
Other Ways To Give
Membership Information
WFAE 2022 TINDOL SUBARU® CROSSTREK RAFFLE
About
About WFAE
WFAE Diversity Statement
WFAE Staff & Board Directory
About The Board Of Directors
About The Community Advisory Board
Annual Report
Public Information
Careers
Contact Us
WFAE Policies
About WFAE
WFAE Diversity Statement
WFAE Staff & Board Directory
About The Board Of Directors
About The Community Advisory Board
Annual Report
Public Information
Careers
Contact Us
WFAE Policies
Events
Submit An Event to Our Calendar
All Events
All WFAE Events
Charlotte Podcast Festival
First Amendment Award
WFAE Annual Gala
NPR's Founding Mothers In Conversation With WFAE's Lisa Worf
Queen City PodQuest
Submit An Event to Our Calendar
All Events
All WFAE Events
Charlotte Podcast Festival
First Amendment Award
WFAE Annual Gala
NPR's Founding Mothers In Conversation With WFAE's Lisa Worf
Queen City PodQuest
VIDEO
© 2022 WFAE
Menu
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WFAE
On Air
Now Playing
The Charlotte Jazz Channel
On Air
Now Playing
Public Radio Remix
All Streams
News
Arts & Culture
Business
Climate News
Crime & Justice
Education
Energy & Environment
Health
Charlotte Area
Nation & World
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Race & Equity
South Carolina
Sports
Weather
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Arts & Culture
Business
Climate News
Crime & Justice
Education
Energy & Environment
Health
Charlotte Area
Nation & World
Obituaries
Opinion
Politics
Race & Equity
South Carolina
Sports
Weather
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Special Coverage
A Guide to Reducing Your Health Care Costs
Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas
Asbestos Town
Coronavirus News
Engage Charlotte
EQUALibrium: An exploration of race and equity in Charlotte
Finding Home
The High Cost Of COVID-19
Full Coverage: Immigration
The Price We Pay
Political Redistricting
Racism In Health Care
Rebuilding Charlotte
Roe v. Wade
2020 Census
2021 Charlotte Area Municipal Elections
2020 Elections
2020 NC Voters Guide
Class of 2020
Keith Lamont Scott Anniversary
A Guide to Reducing Your Health Care Costs
Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas
Asbestos Town
Coronavirus News
Engage Charlotte
EQUALibrium: An exploration of race and equity in Charlotte
Finding Home
The High Cost Of COVID-19
Full Coverage: Immigration
The Price We Pay
Political Redistricting
Racism In Health Care
Rebuilding Charlotte
Roe v. Wade
2020 Census
2021 Charlotte Area Municipal Elections
2020 Elections
2020 NC Voters Guide
Class of 2020
Keith Lamont Scott Anniversary
Charlotte Talks
About Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Shows
Contact The Show
About Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Shows
Contact The Show
Podcasts & Columns
Amplifier
BizWorthy
Candidate Me
Charlotte Talks
FAQ City
Inside Politics
On My Mind With Tommy Tomlinson
She Says
Social Distancing
SouthBound
Still Here
Tapestry
The List
WFAEats
WFAE Studios
Work It
Amplifier
BizWorthy
Candidate Me
Charlotte Talks
FAQ City
Inside Politics
On My Mind With Tommy Tomlinson
She Says
Social Distancing
SouthBound
Still Here
Tapestry
The List
WFAEats
WFAE Studios
Work It
Programs
WFAE Radio Schedules
Shows A-Z
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Marketplace
Programming Alerts
WFAE Radio Schedules
Shows A-Z
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Marketplace
Programming Alerts
Support
Supporting WFAE
Business Sponsorship
Donate Now
Support Our Race And Equity Team
Leadership Circle
Legacy Society
Donate A Vehicle
Other Ways To Give
Membership Information
WFAE 2022 TINDOL SUBARU® CROSSTREK RAFFLE
Supporting WFAE
Business Sponsorship
Donate Now
Support Our Race And Equity Team
Leadership Circle
Legacy Society
Donate A Vehicle
Other Ways To Give
Membership Information
WFAE 2022 TINDOL SUBARU® CROSSTREK RAFFLE
About
About WFAE
WFAE Diversity Statement
WFAE Staff & Board Directory
About The Board Of Directors
About The Community Advisory Board
Annual Report
Public Information
Careers
Contact Us
WFAE Policies
About WFAE
WFAE Diversity Statement
WFAE Staff & Board Directory
About The Board Of Directors
About The Community Advisory Board
Annual Report
Public Information
Careers
Contact Us
WFAE Policies
Events
Submit An Event to Our Calendar
All Events
All WFAE Events
Charlotte Podcast Festival
First Amendment Award
WFAE Annual Gala
NPR's Founding Mothers In Conversation With WFAE's Lisa Worf
Queen City PodQuest
Submit An Event to Our Calendar
All Events
All WFAE Events
Charlotte Podcast Festival
First Amendment Award
WFAE Annual Gala
NPR's Founding Mothers In Conversation With WFAE's Lisa Worf
Queen City PodQuest
VIDEO
Sarah Rankin | Associated Press