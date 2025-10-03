© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tami S. Rowen | The Conversation

Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Rowen is a general obstetrician and gynecologist with a clinical and research focus on sexual health and gynecologic care for women with disabilities as well as women with cancer. She is an international expert in sexual health, serving as a board member for the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health and as a prior Associate Editor for the Journal of Sexual Medicine. She has also conducted several studies on family planning as well as safe motherhood in developing countries.

As a generalist, Dr. Rowen also provides family planning services as well as management of routine and complex gynecologic conditions, including surgical services and office treatment for conditions ranging from abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, adnexal masses, cervical dysplasia and endometriosis.