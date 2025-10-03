Tami S. Rowen | The Conversation

Tami S. Rowen | The ConversationAssociate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Rowen is a general obstetrician and gynecologist with a clinical and research focus on sexual health and gynecologic care for women with disabilities as well as women with cancer. She is an international expert in sexual health, serving as a board member for the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health and as a prior Associate Editor for the Journal of Sexual Medicine. She has also conducted several studies on family planning as well as safe motherhood in developing countries.
As a generalist, Dr. Rowen also provides family planning services as well as management of routine and complex gynecologic conditions, including surgical services and office treatment for conditions ranging from abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, adnexal masses, cervical dysplasia and endometriosis.
About 20% of patients report experiencing a fever during pregnancy. Repeated fevers during pregnancy can greatly increase the risk of autism in the child. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has reiterated the safety and efficacy of acetaminophen use during pregnancy in light of the confusion surrounding Trump’s claims.