Tami S. Rowen | The Conversation

Dr. Rowen is a general obstetrician and gynecologist with a clinical and research focus on sexual health and gynecologic care for women with disabilities as well as women with cancer. She is an international expert in sexual health, serving as a board member for the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health and as a prior Associate Editor for the Journal of Sexual Medicine. She has also conducted several studies on family planning as well as safe motherhood in developing countries.

As a generalist, Dr. Rowen also provides family planning services as well as management of routine and complex gynecologic conditions, including surgical services and office treatment for conditions ranging from abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, adnexal masses, cervical dysplasia and endometriosis.