NewsWorthy for August 16, 2024

A three-day manhunt for a convicted murderer ended in Kannapolis. The CMS school board shot down a last-minute proposal to move a CMS program for teens who are new to the U.S. across town. Charlotte City Council is refining plans for the city’s $100 million affordable housing bond referendum this November. There are significant problems with a proposal to bring bus rapid transit to Matthews. More than 250,000 people are expected in uptown this weekend for the Charlotte Pride parade and street festival.