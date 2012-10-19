© 2020 WFAE
It's All Politics, Oct. 18, 2012

Published October 19, 2012 at 12:28 PM EDT
The cover of a binder produced in 2002 by the Massachusetts Government Appointments Project, listing names of potential female candidates for high-level positions in the state. The photo was released Wednesday by the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus.

Presidential debate No. 2 is in the books, and the consensus is that — unlike debate No. 1 — President Obama came prepared for battle. For all the talk about "binders full of women," and what was said when after the events in Benghazi, Libya, Obama and Mitt Romney both made their cases. Now, they prepare for the third and final debate on Monday. We also bid farewell to former Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter.

Join NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin for the latest political roundup.

