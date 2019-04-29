© 2020 WFAE
Politics

Candidate In 9th District Republican Primary Sues GOP

WFAE | By Associated Press
Steve Harrison
Published April 29, 2019 at 1:05 PM EDT

A candidate for the Republican nomination in the still-vacant 9th Congressional District seat is suing the GOP after being barred from debates and access to internal party data. Republicans call him a Democratic plant.

Candidate Chris Anglin of Raleigh said Monday he wants a state court to force the state GOP to give him access to benefits provided nine others in the 9th district field.

The state GOP didn't comment Monday. Its leaders noted previously Anglin was a registered Democrat before running for state Supreme Court as a Republican. The incumbent Republican lost that court seat to a Democrat last year.

The May 14 congressional primary election was ordered after an operative working for the Republican who appeared to win last year's election was accused of illegally handling mail-in ballots.

Politics9th Congressional District Race
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
