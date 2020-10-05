-
A former North Carolina congressional candidate won't face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that's already led to indictments…
WILMINGTON — A political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation made his first court appearance on Monday on…
RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators finalized changes on Tuesday to beef up mail-in absentee ballot rules and punishments for violations after a voting…
RALEIGH — Countering any voter anxieties about the integrity of the ballot box, North Carolina officials embarked Thursday on a public campaign to…
President Trump campaigned for Republican Dan Bishop on the night before Election Day in the 9th Congressional District race on Sept. 10.Three weeks…
Dan Bishop is now a member of Congress.Bishop, who won a special election against Democrat Dan McCready last week, was sworn into the U.S. House Tuesday…
Jim Blaine, Dan Bishop’s chief strategist, decided not to focus on Mecklenburg and Union counties - even though they are home to more than 60% of the…
North Carolina’s seemingly endless 9th District congressional race is over.Republican Dan Bishop won the special election last night by 2 percentage…
Voters headed to the polls today to decide who will represent North Carolina's 9th District in Congress. Bishop led by nearly 4,000 votes, according to…
A do-over congressional election in North Carolina may test whether suburban voters who were once reliably Republican are still loyal.