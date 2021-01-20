© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

North Carolina Congressional Representatives React To President Biden's Inauguration

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published January 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST
Joe Biden inauguration
NPR
Newly inaugurated President Joe Biden gestures to the crowd before speaking Wednesday.

This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of our republishing policy.

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration, with some of them attending the ceremony in D.C. on Wednesday.

Rep. Alma Adams, the congresswoman who represents Charlotte, was there along with Reps. Deborah Ross, G.K. Butterfield, and Kathy Manning — all Democrats.

In a video posted to social media before the ceremony, Adams congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and pledged to work with them.

"The people of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and North Carolina, and our nation, are counting on you to bring us together to forge a more perfect Union," Adams said. "I know that you will succeed, but our country can’t afford failure at this critical moment."

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of Concord said in a statement that he attended the ceremony and he was “ready to work” with President Biden on vaccines and reopening schools. But Hudson said he would oppose Biden if he tried to raise taxes or divide the country.

Representatives Patrick McHenry and Dan Bishop both tweeted to congratulate Biden.

Bishop, who was a staunch ally of President Trump, previously voted to object to the certification of the electoral votes, after a violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

David Rouzer of the 7th Congressional District tweeted out his well-wishes to the new president and vice president.

N.C. Republican Sen. Richard Burr attended the inauguration, but Sen. Thom Tillis did not. Tillis said he was recovering from foot surgery.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

PoliticsPresident Joe Biden InaugurationAlma Adams
Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
See stories by Michael Falero