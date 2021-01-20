North Carolina Congressional Representatives React To President Biden's Inauguration

This article is made possible through a partnership between WFAE and Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of our republishing policy.

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration, with some of them attending the ceremony in D.C. on Wednesday.

Rep. Alma Adams, the congresswoman who represents Charlotte, was there along with Reps. Deborah Ross, G.K. Butterfield, and Kathy Manning — all Democrats.

Read my full statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TxQxrVHMX9 — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (@RepDeborahRoss) January 20, 2021

In a video posted to social media before the ceremony, Adams congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and pledged to work with them.

"The people of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and North Carolina, and our nation, are counting on you to bring us together to forge a more perfect Union," Adams said. "I know that you will succeed, but our country can’t afford failure at this critical moment."

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of Concord said in a statement that he attended the ceremony and he was “ready to work” with President Biden on vaccines and reopening schools. But Hudson said he would oppose Biden if he tried to raise taxes or divide the country.

Washington is sharply divided. Let’s focus on the areas where we can work together. Let’s focus on the priorities of the American people.



Renee and I join the country in praying for our leaders and ask God to continue to bless our nation.



Full statement: https://t.co/QRPtEBlnkh — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) January 20, 2021

Representatives Patrick McHenry and Dan Bishop both tweeted to congratulate Biden.

Congratulations to President Biden. In the days ahead we must come together to confront the challenges facing our nation. I’m hopeful we can find areas of bipartisan agreement with the Biden Admin in our fight against the coronavirus & get the economy back to full strength. — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to our 46th President, @JoeBiden. I will work with him to serve the American people. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 20, 2021

Bishop, who was a staunch ally of President Trump, previously voted to object to the certification of the electoral votes, after a violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

David Rouzer of the 7th Congressional District tweeted out his well-wishes to the new president and vice president.

I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and wish them well with the new responsibilities their offices bring. — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) January 20, 2021

N.C. Republican Sen. Richard Burr attended the inauguration, but Sen. Thom Tillis did not. Tillis said he was recovering from foot surgery.