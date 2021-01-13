President Joe Biden Inauguration

-
Local News Roundup: NC Delegation Reacts To Biden Inauguration; Trump Pardons Hayes; Search For Council Member Mitchell ReplacementDonald Trump leaves D.C. on a wave of pardons, including one for Robin Hayes. Charlotte City Council begins accepting applications for a replacement for longtime Councilman James Mitchell. Insider trading investigations into Sen. Richard Burr have been dropped, and we get an update on the virus and the vaccine.
Gorman's debut poetry collection and an illustrated kids' book are first and second on the list — on the strength of pre-orders, since both titles won't be out until September.
Biden signed 15 executive actions on priorities including COVID-19, climate change, racial justice — and a rollback of some Trump rules.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee and Washington National Cathedral are hosting a Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.
A collection of conspiracy theories fuel the QAnon community, but one prediction was central: that former president Donald Trump would arrest Democratic leaders in masse. That didn't happen.
President Biden called for Americans to listen to one another and to disagree on the basis of facts, obliquely invoking the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol as the cost of trafficking in lies.
Several Republican lawmakers, especially moderate ones, praised Biden's inaugural address, which urged members of both parties to come together and work on behalf of the American people.
Biden and Vice President Harris joined in the tribute alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
The somber day representing the peaceful transfer of power was peppered with moments of levity, including various memes celebrating the coat and mittens donned by the Vermont senator.
The traditional inaugural parade was not an option, given security fears and the pandemic. So Inauguration Day is highlighting dancers, drumlines, singers and athletes from across the country.