Full Coverage: Trump Impeachment
Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. In 2021, he was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In 2020, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to a phone call made to the president of Ukraine.

After Voting To Acquit, McConnell Torches Trump As Responsible For Riot

By Barbara Sprunt
Published February 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell responds after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit former President Donald Trump.
Following Saturday's vote acquitting former President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Trump for his actions leading up to and on the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling it a "disgraceful dereliction of duty." But he said ultimately, he did not vote to convict the former president because of constitutional concerns.

"There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell said shortly after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit the former president.

"The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president, and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth."

McConnell rebuked Trump for his actions after the insurrection as well.

"He did not do his job. He didn't take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed and order restored," he continued. "No. Instead, according to public reports, he watched television happily - happily - as the chaos unfolded," he said. "Even after it was clear to any reasonable observer that Vice President Pence was in serious danger."

But McConnell said the process of impeachment and conviction is a "limited tool" and that he believes Trump is not "constitutionally eligible for conviction."

"The Constitution gives us a particular role. This body is not invited to act as the nation's overarching moral tribunal," he said.

He said the text of the question of constitutionality is "legitimately ambiguous," and said he "respects" his colleagues for reaching either the conclusion to acquit or convict.

Seven Republicans broke ranks with their party in voting for a conviction.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged the group in separate remarks after the vote, saying, "I salute those Republican patriots who did the right thing. It wasn't easy. We know that."

The New York Democrat called Trump's actions on Jan. 6 a "textbook example" of an impeachable offense.

"Let it live on in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, never be washed away," he said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
