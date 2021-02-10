President Trump Impeachment

Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. In 2021, he was impeached for inciting insurrection in an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the counting of Electoral College votes from the 2020 election. In 2020, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to a phone call made to the president of Ukraine in which the House of Representatives alleged that he solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election.