House impeachment managers played new video and audio documenting the violent mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The former president remains confident in his legal representation, senior adviser Jason Miller said, despite critiques of camp's early defense.
The former president's remarks are being used by Democrats hoping to convict him for incitement — and are defended by his lawyers in the Senate proceedings.
The California Democrat also compared those protesting the election results to the Republican senators who raised objections to those same results.
The former president is being tried on one article of impeachment for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.
President Biden continued his hands-off approach to the impeachment trial of his predecessor. Asked whether he would watch the trial, Biden said: "I am not."
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly tracks the opening of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
The Senate will hold a debate on the issue of the constitutionality of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and then vote on the issue.
The Senate impeachment trial starts Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argue it is "political theater," while the impeachment managers work to prove he incited an insurrection.
We're taking a look ahead at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate. Will this time be different? Or have we seen this show before?