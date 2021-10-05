© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections will be the first of the Biden era. They will also be the first since the 2020 census, which means likely changes to congressional districts. There will be at least two open U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, with the seats held by Richard Burr in North Carolina and Tim Scott in South Carolina up for grabs. Both Burr and Scott are Republicans. Burr is not seeking reelection, and jockeying for his seat began as early as January 2021.

NC military veteran Marjorie K. Eastman enters GOP Senate primary for 2022

WFAE | By Bryan Anderson | Associated Press
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT

Marjorie K. Eastman, a combat veteran, former intelligence officer and mother of one, made her entry into North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday.

majorie k eastman facebook.jpg
Marjorie K. Eastman campaign
Marjorie Eastman is running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

The Cary resident plans to distinguish herself from the three leading candidates, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker, as a political outsider with a fresh perspective.

“We need battle-tested leaders, not career politicians, and I look at the others in the primary, and they are just like President (Joe) Biden,” Eastman said in an interview Monday night. “If you add them all up, they have over four decades of being politicians, and we are not gonna get different results if we don’t send different people.”

Eastman said she decided to make a late entry into the race after the Biden administration's botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 10 civilians, including children.

She declined to say whether she accepts the fact that Biden was the legitimate 2020 winner and got over 7 million more popular votes than former President Donald Trump.

Election Day Voters
Politics
RELATED: Here Are The Candidates Running For U.S. Senate In North Carolina In 2022
WFAE
,

"When you look at what we see as the results, we are still having this question. The fact that you're still asking me this question is the answer to the question,” Eastman said.

Eastman said she has stayed off most social media platforms. With 45 Twitter followers as of Tuesday afternoon, she insisted she is prepared for an uphill battle.

“No one will outwork me," she said.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsNC Politics2022 Election
Bryan Anderson | Associated Press
Bryan Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
See stories by Bryan Anderson | Associated Press