Politics

NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson does not apologize for calling LGBTQ community 'filth'

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
robinsonpic.JPG
Facebook
/
Mark Robinson said he was talking about educational materials when he said homosexuality and "transgenderism" are "filth."

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Saturday he would not apologize for comments he made this summer in which he called homosexuality and “transgenderism” as “filth.”

Robinson said that in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Randolph County, but a video of his speech was recently posted online.

“Those issues have no place in the schools,” Robinson said during his speech. “There is no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality — any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

The video of Robinson’s speech began circulating late last week after it was posted online by Right Wing Watch.

It prompted outrage from North Carolina Democrats, including Wake County state Rep. Allison Dahle.

“Few things have shaken me to the core like hearing Lt. Gov. Robinson, the second in command of our state, calling me, my wife, and many folks I care about FILTH,” Dahle wrote on Twitter. “Filth. It wasn’t a gaffe. It wasn’t an accident. He didn’t just get carried away during a fiery speech.”

White House press secretary Andrew Bates released a statement yesterday calling Robinson’s statements “repugnant and offensive,” according to news reports.

In a video posted to Facebook yesterday, Robinson said he was referring to books and other materials about LGBTQ issues that he says are being taught in some state public schools.

“I will not back down,” he said. “I will not be silenced. And I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the right of children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom. And I don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

,

Mecklenburg democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson, who is running for U.S. Senate, said Robinson should resign.

Equality NC also criticized his statements.

Robinson was elected lieutenant governor last year. He is the first African American to hold that job, and he’s become popular among conservatives for fighting against what he has said is indoctrination in public schools.

Robinson rose to power after a video went viral showing him chastising the Greensboro City Council for considering canceling a gun and knife show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
