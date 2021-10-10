NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson does not apologize for calling LGBTQ community 'filth'

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Saturday he would not apologize for comments he made this summer in which he called homosexuality and “transgenderism” as “filth.”

Robinson said that in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Randolph County, but a video of his speech was recently posted online.

“Those issues have no place in the schools,” Robinson said during his speech. “There is no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality — any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

The video of Robinson’s speech began circulating late last week after it was posted online by Right Wing Watch.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth." pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

It prompted outrage from North Carolina Democrats, including Wake County state Rep. Allison Dahle.

“Few things have shaken me to the core like hearing Lt. Gov. Robinson, the second in command of our state, calling me, my wife, and many folks I care about FILTH,” Dahle wrote on Twitter. “Filth. It wasn’t a gaffe. It wasn’t an accident. He didn’t just get carried away during a fiery speech.”

White House press secretary Andrew Bates released a statement yesterday calling Robinson’s statements “repugnant and offensive,” according to news reports.

In a video posted to Facebook yesterday, Robinson said he was referring to books and other materials about LGBTQ issues that he says are being taught in some state public schools.

“I will not back down,” he said. “I will not be silenced. And I will not be bullied into submission. I will continue to fight for the right of children to receive an education that is free from sexual concepts that do not belong in the classroom. And I don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

Mecklenburg democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson, who is running for U.S. Senate, said Robinson should resign.

Equality NC also criticized his statements.

Robinson was elected lieutenant governor last year. He is the first African American to hold that job, and he’s become popular among conservatives for fighting against what he has said is indoctrination in public schools.

Robinson rose to power after a video went viral showing him chastising the Greensboro City Council for considering canceling a gun and knife show at the Greensboro Coliseum.