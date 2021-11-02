© 2021 WFAE
Politics

It's Election Day, with offices on the ballot in Mecklenburg County municipalities and beyond

WFAE | By WFAE
Published November 2, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
voting booth
Erin Keever
/
WFAE
It's Election Day, with offices on the ballot in Mecklenburg County muncipalities.

It’s Election Day for the towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville. Mecklenburg County polls close at 7:30 p.m.

There are also municipal elections in neighboring counties. Results can be found after the polls close on our election results page here.

One notable item on the ballot in Graham County, in far western North Carolina: Residents in Robbinsville will decide whether local businesses can sell beer and wine. Graham County outlawed the sale of alcohol in 1948 and is North Carolina’s last dry county.

