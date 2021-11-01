-
Offices on the ballot include: town mayors, commissioners and councils.
-
Offices on the ballot include: town mayors, council members and commissioners.
-
Offices on the ballot include: town mayors, council members and commissioners.
-
Offices on the ballot include: Water Board, town mayors, council members and commissioners.
-
Offices on the ballot include: Mecklenburg town mayors, commissioners and councils.
-
Offices on the ballot include: town mayors, council members and commissioners.
-
Offices on the ballot include: town mayors, council members and commissioners.
-
Offices on the ballot include: town Mayors, Council members and Commissioners.